Juan Martín del Potro eyes US Open, advises Miami padel club

Juan Martín del Potro tells The Associated Press he wants to play at the U.S. Open this year if his body will allow it. That was the site of his biggest Grand Slam triumph — he beat Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer en route to the 2009 title in New York. It’s been more than a year since del Potro played an official match. His right knee kept him off the tour for more than two years before that. So the 34-year-old from Argentina with the famous forehand is busy with other things. His role as a strategic advisor with a Pro Padel League team in Miami was announced Tuesday.

