Juan Jesus says he is ‘bitter’ about Italian league not punishing Acerbi for alleged racial abuse

MILAN (AP) — Napoli defender Juan Jesus says he has been left feeling “very bitter” and “crestfallen” by the Italian league’s decision not to punish Inter Milan player Francesco Acerbi for an allegedly racist remark toward him. The Italian league’s sporting judge says there wasn’t enough proof that Acerbi’s insult to Juan Jesus was racist to impose what would have been a lengthy ban on the Italy defender. The alleged incident happened during a match between Inter and Napoli on March 17. Juan Jesus adds that he does not feel “in any way protected by (the) decision.” Acerbi has denied using a racial slur.

