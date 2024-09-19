Juan “Cucho” Hernández sparks Crew to 2-0 victory over Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Juan “Cucho” Hernández had a goal and an assist after subbing in to begin the second half, sparking the Columbus Crew to a 2-0 victory over Toronto FC. Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte finished with three saves to earn his 12th clean sheet of the season for Columbus (15-5-8), tying him with Los Angeles FC’s Hugo Lloris for the league lead. Neither team found the net until Cucho took a pass from Jacen Russell-Rowe in the 51st minute and scored for the 14th time this season. Russell-Rowe’s assist was his first of the season. The Crew took a two-goal lead in the 70th minute when defender Andrés Herrera used an assist from Cucho to score his first career goal in his third start and fourth appearance. Sean Johnson totaled two saves in goal for Toronto (11-16-3).

