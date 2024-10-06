Juan “Cucho” Hernández, Dylan Chambost lead Crew to 3-2 victory over Union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Juan “Cucho” Hernández scored a goal in each half with Dylan Chambost notching his first two career assists on the scores to lead the Columbus Crew to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Union. Columbus (17-6-9) grabbed the lead in the 4th minute when Hernández took a pass from Chambost and scored. Philadelphia (9-14-10) pulled even in the 25th minute on an unassisted goal by Nathan Harriel. The Crew took a 2-1 lead into halftime after defender Mohamed Farsi scored unassisted in the 41st minute. Hernández gave Columbus a two-goal lead when he scored his career-best 19th goal of the season in the 76th minute. Chambost has two assists in eight career appearances.

