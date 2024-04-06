Juan Ayuso wins accident-plagued Tour de Basque Country in northern Spain

EIBAR, Spain (AP) — Spanish cyclist Juan Ayuso has won the Tour of Basque Country after taking the lead during the sixth and final stage. Carlos Rodríguez finished the 137-kilometer mountainous ride that started and finished in Eibar in 3 1/2 hours. Ayuso was just behind. The race in northern Spain was plagued by accidents that knocked out several top riders. Two-time reigning Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard broke a collarbone, ribs and suffered a collapsed lung in a crash with other riders on Thursday.

