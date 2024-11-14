JT Toppin scores 24, Chance McMillian 16 and sizzling Texas Tech routs Wyoming 96-49

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — JT Toppin scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Chance McMillian added 16 points and hot-shooting Texas Tech routed Wyoming 96-49. The Red Raiders had scoring runs of 14-0 in the first half and 22-0 in the second half. Texas Tech outscored Wyoming 22-2 over the final six minutes. Texas Tech led 74-47 before Anderson hit a couple of jumpers from two-point range and McMillian hit two 3-pointers to open the 22-point run. At one point in the second half, the Red Raiders made 12 consecutive shots. The Cowboys misfired on nine of their last 10. Texas Tech shot 77% in the second half, 64% for the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.