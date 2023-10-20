JT Daniels accounts for 3 TDs, Dean Connors runs for 3 TD; Rice beats Tulsa 42-10

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — JT Daniels passed for two touchdowns and ran for another TD, Dean Connors ran for 120 yards and three touchdowns and Rice beat Tulsa 42-10. Rice went three-and-out on the opening drive but Gabriel Taylor intercepted Braylon Braxton’s first pass of the game, Daniels connected with Luke McCaffrey for a 16-yard gain and then Connors burst up the middle for a 54-yard touchdown that made it 7-0 with 12:37 left in the first quarter. De’Braylon Carroll recovered a fumble by Braxton near midfield and Daniels hit Matt Sykes for 32 yards before he threw a 21-yard TD pass that gave the Owls a 14-0 lead going into the second quarter. Cardell Williams finished 7-of-14 passing for 101 yards for Tulsa.

