Jrue Holiday lands in Boston, bringing ‘electricity’ to practice and championship goals

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics are hoping that Jrue Holiday’s defensive prowess and all-around intensity can help propel them to another NBA championship. Boston reached the conference finals last year but made some big moves this offseason. They traded Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porzingis. Smart was considered the team’s heart. Holiday may be just the player to replace that. The deal cost the Celtics Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon and two first-round draft picks, but it made them the co-favorite to win the NBA title, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

