JPR Williams, a star performer during Welsh rugby’s 1970s golden era, dies at 74

BRIDGEND, Wales (AP) — JPR Williams, the Wales rugby great of the 1970s known for his fearlessness and swashbuckling attacking style, has died. He was 74. His death was announced Monday by Bridgend Ravens, a club that Williams served as a player and club president. Williams won 55 Wales caps and started all eight tests on victorious British and Irish Lions tours to New Zealand in 1971 and South Africa three years later. He was revered among fellow Wales stars like Gareth Edwards, Phil Bennett and Gerald Davies, and regarded as one of rugby’s finest players. Williams was a key part of the Lions team that recorded a 2-1 series triumph over New Zealand in 1971.

