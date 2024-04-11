JP Sears wins the day, Athletics win the series with 1-0 victory over World Series champion Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — JP Sears navigated through trouble and carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning Thursday in the Oakland Athletics’ game against the World Series champion Texas Rangers. Sears faced nine batters with runners on base after issuing leadoff walks in the first, second and fifth innings. But the 28-year-old left-hander — and Oakland — emerged unscathed in a 1-0, one-hit win over Texas, a possible sign that these A’s are different from those who have piled up losses in record fashion in recent seasons.

