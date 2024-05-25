JP Sears throws 6 strong innings to help Athletics snap skid against Astros with 3-1 win

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — JP Sears allowed one unearned run and two hits in six solid innings, Brent Rooker hit a two-run double in the first and the Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 3-1 on Saturday.

It was the A’s first victory over the Astros this season after dropping the first five games. With a win Sunday, Oakland could earn its second straight series win. The A’s had dropped four straight series before taking two of three against Colorado earlier this week.

Sears (4-3) bounced back from a loss in Kansas City in his last start by shutting down the Astros in a 68-pitch performance that included one strikeout and one walk. Mason Miller struck out the side in the ninth for his 10th save, capping three shutout innings by Oakland’s bullpen.

Astros starter Spencer Arrighetti (2-5) settled down after allowing the first three batters to reach. But Rooker’s double down the left-field line scored both Abraham Toro and JJ Bleday to provide enough offense for the A’s.

Arrighetti gave up three runs and five hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Daz Cameron added an RBI single in the sixth after Houston scored an unearned run in the top half of the inning.

The A’s, who are leaving Oakland after this season, announced 10,617 fans in attendance Saturday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP José Urquidy, who was pulled from his rehab start Friday with Triple-A Sugar Land because of right forearm discomfort, was expected to see a doctor Saturday. Urquidy is on the injured list with inflammation in his pitching shoulder. … 1B José Abreu, who accepted a minor league assignment after a sluggish start to the season, is expected to play another rehab game with Sugar Land after going 0 for 3 with a walk on Friday. He could join the club as soon as Monday in Seattle.

Athletics: RHP Austin Adams left in the seventh with neck tightness after facing two batters. … RHP Ross Stripling, who started Friday, was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right elbow. … RHP Brandon Bielak was designated for assignment … The A’s called up LHP Jack O’Loughlin and RHP Tyler Ferguson from Triple-A Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

RHP Aaron Brooks (0-1, 4.15 ERA) will pitch for the A’s against the Astros’ Ronel Blanco (4-0, 2.09 ERA) to wrap up the series. Blanco is expected to return from a 10-game suspension for having a foreign substance in his glove during a start against the A’s last week in Houston.

