Józwiak helps Charlotte rally for 2-2 draw with Toronto

By The Associated Press
Charlotte FC defender Jaylin Lindsey, front left, clears the ball as Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea (22) battles during first-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj]

TORONTO (AP) — Kamil Józwiak had a goal and an assist in the second half to help Charlotte FC rally for a 2-2 draw with Toronto FC. Federico Bernardeschi staked Toronto (1-1-4) to an early lead with an unassisted goal in the 6th minute. Toronto grabbed a 2-0 lead at halftime when Michael Bradley took a pass from Brandon Servania and scored in the 44th minute. Charlotte (1-3-2) cut its deficit in half when Benjamin Bender found the net — with an assist from Józwiak — in the 51st minute. Józwiak knotted the score at 2 with a goal in the 70th minute. Kerwin Vargas and Harrison Afful picked up assists on the equalizer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.