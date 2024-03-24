Joveljic matches MLS record with 5th goal, helps LA Galaxy beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored a goal to tie an MLS record and Marky Delgado scored the game-winner in the 80th minute as the LA Galaxy made three second-half goals to beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2. Joveljic scored in the 75th minute and has scored a goal in each of the club’s first five games of the season, matching Columbus’ Brian McBride (1998) for the longest goal-scoring streak to start a season in league history. Eriq Zavaleta scored in the 72nd for the Galaxy (2-0-3). Nemanja Radoja and William Agada each scored first-half goals for Sporting (1-1-3).

