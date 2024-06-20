Joveljic, Fagúndez, McCarthy guide Galaxy to 2-0 victory over New York City

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored late in the first half, Diego Fagúndez scored early in the second with an assist from Joveljic, and the Los Angeles Galaxy blanked New York City FC 2-0. John McCarthy finished with four saves to earn his fourth clean sheet of the season for the Galaxy (9-3-7). Joveljic gave Los Angeles the lead for good when he scored unassisted in the 41st minute with a left-footed shot from the center of the box. It was his 11th goal of the season. Joveljic added his fourth assist in the 49th minute when Fagúndez found the net for the third time this season. Matt Freese saved three shots for New York City (9-7-2), which has lost two in a row following a five-match win streak.

