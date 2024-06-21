Journeyman tennis player Billy Harris goes from van life to mapping his Wimbledon debut

LONDON (AP) — Billy Harris couldn’t pull off the upset at Queen’s Club. He’s still winning, though. Harris earned about $153,000 for reaching the quarterfinals on Friday in London. He’ll pick up about $76,000 when he makes his Wimbledon singles debut. Not bad for a guy who drove around Europe in a van — sometimes sleeping in it — to save money while playing in lower-tier tournaments earlier in his career. The 29-year-old British player’s total career earnings until now had been about $293,000. Harris’ run at Queen’s Club came to an end against Lorenzo Musetti by 6-3, 7-5.

