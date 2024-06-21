Journeyman tennis player Billy Harris goes from van life to mapping his Wimbledon debut

By The Associated Press
Billy Harris of Britain celebrates winning match point against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France during their men's singles match on day six of The Queen's Club tennis tournament, in London, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

LONDON (AP) — Billy Harris couldn’t pull off the upset at Queen’s Club. He’s still winning, though. Harris earned about $153,000 for reaching the quarterfinals on Friday in London. He’ll pick up about $76,000 when he makes his Wimbledon singles debut. Not bad for a guy who drove around Europe in a van — sometimes sleeping in it — to save money while playing in lower-tier tournaments earlier in his career. The 29-year-old British player’s total career earnings until now had been about $293,000. Harris’ run at Queen’s Club came to an end against Lorenzo Musetti by 6-3, 7-5.

