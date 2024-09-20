Journeyman Matthew Baldwin, ranked No. 363, ties 36-hole record to set fierce pace at Wentworth

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Matthew Baldwin is setting an unexpectedly hot pace at the BMW PGA Championship after shooting 6-under 66 to establish a three-stroke clubhouse lead midway through the second round. Baldwin is an English journeyman ranked No. 363. He built on his overnight one-shot lead after a first-round 65 by making seven birdies to go along with a dropped shot at No. 11 for his only bogey so far this week. Baldwin has been through the tour’s qualifying school six times. Now he is on 13 under overall to tie the event’s 36-hole record and is leading one of the European tour’s top fields that includes Rory McIlroy. McIlroy is an afternoon starter after opening with a 67.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.