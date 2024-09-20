Journalist Ron Green dies at 95. He spent six decades as an award-winning sports writer in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Longtime Charlotte Observer columnist Ron Green has died. He was 95. Green’s career spanned six decades in North Carolina. He covered 60 consecutive Masters, 25 Super Bowls and countless college and professional football and basketball games. His favorite memory was Jim Valvano and N.C. State winning the 1983 NCAA title. His son Ron Green Jr. announced the death on Facebook. Green is a member of North Carolina Journalism Hall of Fame and the North Carolina Sports Hall. He is a past winner of the PGA of America Lifetime Journalism Award and the Memorial Golf Journalism Award.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.