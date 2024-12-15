Journalism writes winning story in Los Alamitos Derby, beats 3 entries from Bob Baffert

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — Journalism won the $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity by 3 1/2 lengths, defeating three entries from Bob Baffert. The Hall of Fame trainer was trying to win the Grade 2 race for the eighth time at the Orange County track. Ridden by Umberto Rispoli, Journalism ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.04. The 2-year-old colt had been supplemented to the race by trainer Michael McCarthy for $7,500 three days earlier. Baffert’s horse, Getaway Car was second and another of his entries, Gaming, was third. Journalism earned 10 qualifying points on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard, which determines the 20-horse field for next year’s opening Triple Crown race.

