Jourdan Townsend’s 82-yard punt return highlights Delaware’s 47-3 win over Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jourdan Townsend returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown and Delaware scored on its first six drives to overwhelm Hampton 47-3. After Marcus Yarns staked the Blue Hens to a 7-0 lead with an 8-yard run to cap their first drive, Townsend notched his touchdown. Yarns also had a 4-yard run that made it 24-0 and Zach Marker had an 18-yard run and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Youngblood as the Blue Hens led 38-3 at the half. Tymere Robinson ran for 119 yards for the Pirates.

