Jota out for months, says Klopp, as Liverpool’s injury crisis deepens

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says forward Diogo Jota will be missing for months because of injury. The Portugal international hurt his right knee in the first half of Liverpool’s 4-1 win at Brentford in the English Premier League on Saturday. The injury potentially threatens Jota’s involvement in the European Championship in Germany starting in June. Liverpool’s injury crisis has deepened with nine senior players unavailable heading into a key period of the season that includes the English League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

