Jota joins Benzema and Kante at Saudi champion Al-Ittihad after completing transfer from Celtic

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Portuguese winger Jota has swapped Scotland for Saudi Arabia after completing a move from Celtic to Al-Ittihad. He has signed a three-year contract and will join up with Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante at the Saudi champion. He joins the exodus to Saudi Arabia on the same day that Marcelo Brozovic completed a move from Inter Milan to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr. Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard was also announced as the new manager of Al-Ettifaq. Jota impressed at Celtic, where he scored 21 goals in 62 appearances after initially joining on loan from Benfica. He won two Scottish league titles and a treble that included the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup last season.

