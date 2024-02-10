Jota, Diaz and Nunez score for Liverpool in 3-1 win over Burnley. The Reds stay top of EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez is Liverpool’s starting front three while Mohamed Salah is out injured and all three scored for the Premier League leaders in a 3-1 win over Burnley. The Reds responded to Manchester City’s extremely brief return to the league’s summit after its 2-0 victory against Everton hours earlier. But the triumph tested Liverpool’s mettle even more than its stretched resources. The three points reestablished Liverpool’s two-point advantage but the less-than-convincing nature of victory against the league’s next-to-last side was not quite befitting the occasion of the hosts’ biggest league crowd of 60,725 after the full opening of the Anfield Road stand.

