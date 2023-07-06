Josiah Gray was the early face of the Nationals’ rebuild. Now he’s an All-Star

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josiah Gray became the early face of the Washington Nationals’ rebuild when he was part of the return in the trade of Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Two years later he’s an All-Star for the first time. Things still aren’t easy for him and the last-place Nationals as they try to learn how to win. But Gray’s ascent is reason for optimism about the future of an organization mired in dark days just four years removed from winning the World Series.

