Joshua scores TKO over Wallin in Saudi Arabia. Parker stuns Wilder in unanimous decision

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Anthony Joshua stopped Otto Wallin with a fifth-round technical knockout and Joseph Parker stunned Deontay Wilder in a unanimous decision on Saturday in a heavyweight doubleheader at the Kingdom Arena. The doubleheader was expected to set up a March bout between Wilder and Joshua. Now it appears Parker is in a position to step up in March, with the winner of that fight hoping to get a shot at the undisputed championship. The title will be decided on Feb. 17 when Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk meet in Saudi Arabia. The heavyweight division hasn’t been unified this century.

