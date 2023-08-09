Joshua says late change of opponent ‘another rock in my shoe’ in bid to ignite boxing career

By The Associated Press
Britain's Anthony Joshua, left and Finland's Robert Helenius shake hands, with promoter Eddie Hearn at centre, during a press conference at the Pan Pacific London Hotel, London, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Joshua will face Helenius, at London's O2 Arena on Saturday after his heavyweight bout with Dillian Whyte was cancelled. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Potts]

LONDON (AP) — Anthony Joshua has described being confronted with a late change of opponent for a heavyweight fight in London on Saturday as “another rock in my shoe towards the top of the mountain.” Joshua is a two-time former world heavyweight champion. He was scheduled to fight Dillian Whyte in an all-British bout at the O2 Arena but it was called off after Whyte returned “adverse analytical findings” on a doping test. Instead Joshua will now take on Robert Helenius. He is a 39-year-old journeyman who fought in Finland last weekend. Joshua says a sense of responsibility to not let people down was a driving factor behind him accepting the fight at late notice.

