Joshua says late change of opponent ‘another rock in my shoe’ in bid to ignite boxing career

LONDON (AP) — Anthony Joshua has described being confronted with a late change of opponent for a heavyweight fight in London on Saturday as “another rock in my shoe towards the top of the mountain.” Joshua is a two-time former world heavyweight champion. He was scheduled to fight Dillian Whyte in an all-British bout at the O2 Arena but it was called off after Whyte returned “adverse analytical findings” on a doping test. Instead Joshua will now take on Robert Helenius. He is a 39-year-old journeyman who fought in Finland last weekend. Joshua says a sense of responsibility to not let people down was a driving factor behind him accepting the fight at late notice.

