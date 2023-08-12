Joshua knocks out Helenius in 7th round after earlier jeers from fans

LONDON (AP) — Former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has won for the second time on his comeback trail. He blocked out jeers and boos from the O2 Arena crowd to produce a thunderous seventh-round stoppage against Robert Helenius on Saturday night and stay on track for a future bout with Deontay Wilder. A slow start to proceedings in London saw whistles followed by boos in round three and further jeers at the end of round six. Joshua was able to provide the crowd with a spectacular finish. He unleashed a huge right hand to knock Helenius off his feet after 1 minute, 27 seconds of round seven. Joshua said afterward that “People need to leave me alone.”

