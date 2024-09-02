Joshua Kimmich appointed Germany’s new captain after senior players retire

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has been appointed captain of Germany’s national team after his predecessor Ilkay Gündogan was among a string of senior players to retire from international duty after Euro 2024. Kimmich takes up the captaincy for upcoming Nations League games against Hungary on Saturday and the Netherlands on Sept. 10. He will be backed up by Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger and Arsenal forward Kai Havertz as vice-captains.

