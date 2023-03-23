Joshua facing pressure, new reality ahead of comeback fight

Anthony Joshua has been facing a new reality in recent months. He has been the poster boy of boxing’s heavyweight division for so long but suddenly the British fighter is on the outside looking in. His star has fallen in the wake of back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk that have led many to question Joshua’s ability even as a two-time world champion. Joshua makes his comeback in an April 1 fight against Jermaine Franklin. It’ll be the first time in 13 fights when Joshua won’t be either attempting to retain or regain a world title. His career is on the line.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.