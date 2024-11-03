Joshua Carter’s 2 TD runs power Eastern Kentucky to 17-13 upset victory over Tarleton State

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Joshua Carter scored on a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter, rushing four times for all 62 yards on the game-winning drive, and Eastern Kentucky upset Tarleton State 17-13. Gabe Fletcher sacked Victor Gabalis for a 6-yard loss on a fourth-and-15 from the Eastern Kentucky 36 with 46 seconds left to preserve the victory for the Colonels (5-4, 3-2 United Athletic Conference). The Texans (7-2, 4-1), ranked No. 7 in the FCS coaches’ poll, saw a six-game win streak end. Carter carried 23 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns for Eastern Kentucky. Matt Morrissey completed 6 of 11 passes for 31 yards with an interception, but he rushed 13 times for 46 of the Colonels’ 243 yards on the ground.

