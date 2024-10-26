Joshua Carter carries 31 times for 167 yards and 2 TDs, and Eastern Kentucky beats winless Utah Tech

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Joshua Carter carried 31 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns to help Eastern Kentucky beat winless Utah Tech 28-17 on Saturday. Carter has eight touchdowns in his last six games. Six EKU rushers combined to carry 55 times for 287 yards and three scores. Matt Morrissey threw for just 75 yards for Eastern Kentucky (4-4, 2-2 United Athletic Conference). Kicker Patrick Nations made four PATs to move within three kicking points of breaking the program’s career record of 285 set by Taylor Long from 2005-08. It was coach Walt Wells’ fifth straight homecoming victory with the Colonels, including a double-overtime win against Tarleton State last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.