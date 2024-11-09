Joshua Carter, Caeleb Schlachter spark Eastern Kentucky to 31-24 victory over Central Arkansas

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Joshua Carter scored on a 3-yard run late in the fourth quarter after Caeleb Schlachter returned the opening kickoff of the second half 73 yards for a touchdown and Eastern Kentucky defeated Central Arkansas 31-24. Schlachter’s return score gave Eastern Kentucky a 24-17 lead. It didn’t last long. Central Arkansas answered in 1:12, scoring on backup quarterback Austin Myers’ 30-yard touchdown pass to Trejan Bridges to even the score. The game remained tied until 2:24 remained when Carter ended a nine-play 70-yard drive with his game-winning run.

