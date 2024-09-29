Joshon Barbie runs for 3 TDs as McNeese beat Weber State 28-26

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Joshon Barbie ran for three touchdowns, quarterback Clifton McDowell III added 109 yards rushing and a TD on 15 carries and McNeese beat Weber State 28-25 for its third win in a row. Barbie finished with 70 yards rushing on 13 carries and McDowell was 14-of-27 passing for 203 yards for McNeese (4-2). Barbie, who opened the scoring with a 25-yard run about 4 1/2 minutes into the game, ran for a 3-yard touchdown late in the third quarter and, after the Wildcats went three-and-out, followed with a TD from 9-yards out to make it 28-20 with 10:33 to play. Damon Bankston answered with a 1-yard touchdown run a little more that 2 minutes later but 2-point conversion attempt was no good and Weber State trailed 28-26.

