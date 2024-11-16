Joshon Barbie propels McNeese to 35-3 romp over winless Northwestern State

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Joshon Barbie rushed for 139 yards and caught a trick-play touchdown pass from freshman wide receiver Jamaal Levi as McNeese breezed to a 35-3 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday, extending the Demons’ winless streak to 24 games. Neither team scored until Coleby Hamm ran it in from 2 yards out with 11:57 left in the second quarter to give McNeese (6-5, 3-3 Southland Conference) a 7-0 lead. Reed Honshtein kicked a 25-yard field goal for Northwestern State (0-11, 0-6), but Alex Flores directed a 13-play, 91-yard drive that he finished off with a 2-yard touchdown toss to Logan Mauldin with 29 seconds left for a 14-3 advantage at halftime.

