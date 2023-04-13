Josh Smith gets shot at short with Rangers’ Seager sidelined

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Smith is getting his shot at shortstop. That’s because Texas Rangers star Corey Seager is sidelined by a hamstring injury for at least four weeks. Smith will be the primary option to replace the three-time All-Star. Smith came in a trade with the New York Yankees almost two years. The Rangers have since been trying to find a place on the field for him. Smith started five of the first 10 games in left field this season. Ezequiel Durán also will see time at short while Seager is out.

