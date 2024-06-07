Josh Sargent out for Colombia friendly, could miss Copa America

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — United States forward Josh Sargent could miss Saturday’s friendly against Colombia and could be dropped from the Copa America roster. A 24-year-old from O’Fallon, Missouri, Sargent scored 16 goals in 26 league games with Norwich in England’s second-tier League Championship but finished the season while playing with foot swelling. After the U.S. plays Colombia at Landover, Maryland, it meets Brazil on Wednesday at Orlando, Florida. At the Copa America, the U.S. has first-round matches against Bolivia, Panama and Uruguay. Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright are the other forwards on the U.S. roster.

