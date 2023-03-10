Josh Pastner fired after 7 seasons as Georgia Tech coach

By PAUL NEWBERRY The Associated Press
Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner yells during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Carlson]

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Pastner has been fired as Georgia Tech’s basketball coach, two seasons after he guided the Yellow Jackets to a surprising Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title. Pastner was dumped after seven seasons as coach of the Atlanta school, his fate sealed by a second straight losing season and few signs of progress in a program that was once a national powerhouse. The Yellow Jackets capped a 15-18 campaign with an 89-81 loss to Pittsburgh in the second round of the ACC Tournament. Pastner’s record at Georgia Tech was 109-114, including a 53-78 mark in the ACC.

