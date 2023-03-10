Josh Pastner fired after 7 seasons as Georgia Tech coach

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Pastner has been fired as Georgia Tech’s basketball coach, two seasons after he guided the Yellow Jackets to a surprising Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title. Pastner was dumped after seven seasons as coach of the Atlanta school, his fate sealed by a second straight losing season and few signs of progress in a program that was once a national powerhouse. The Yellow Jackets capped a 15-18 campaign with an 89-81 loss to Pittsburgh in the second round of the ACC Tournament. Pastner’s record at Georgia Tech was 109-114, including a 53-78 mark in the ACC.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.