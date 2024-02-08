Josh Oduro scores 32 points, Providence rallies to beat No. 19 Creighton 91-87 in overtime

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Josh Oduro had 32 points and 12 rebounds, Devin Carter added 28 points and 11 rebounds, and Providence rallied to beat No. 19 Creighton 91-87 in overtime Wednesday night. Carter made five 3-pointers to help the Friars (15-8, 6-6 Big East) end a two-game skid and improve to 2-2 against ranked teams this season. Creighton (16-7, 7-5) dropped its second straight despite 14 of-29 3-point shooting. Baylor Scheierman led the Bluejays with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Steven Ashworth added 20 points, and Trey Alexander finished with 18.

