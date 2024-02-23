Josh Norris scores twice, Ottawa Senators top Dallas Stars 4-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Josh Norris score two goals and the Ottawa Senators beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Thursday night.

Thomas Chabot and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa, which has won two of its last three games. Anton Forsberg turned away 14 shots.

Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas, which has now lost four in a row.

Jake Oettinger started in net for Dallas but was pulled in the second period after allowing three goals on 11 shots. Scott Wedgewood gave up one goal on 19 shots in relief.

The Senators scored three unanswered goals while holding the Stars to just four shots in the second period.

Drake Batherson made a great pass to Norris, who got a step on Miro Heiskanen, to beat Oettinger five-hole for his second of the night at 5:37 of the second.

The assist gave Batherson his 200th career NHL point.

Chabot made it 3-1 Ottawa at 8:56 when he wristed a shot to the top right corner from the inside of the left circle.

Pinto completed the scoring with a power-play goal with 17 seconds remaining in the period.

Norris opened the scoring at 4:12 of the first period, tipping in a shot for his 14th of the season.

Pavelski scored his 20th of the season to tie the game with 9.3 seconds remaining in the frame on a delayed penalty call.

Coming into the game, Dallas was tied for the NHL lead in goals per game at 3.63. Ottawa ranked 30th in goals against at 3.57.

