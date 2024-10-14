Josh Norris scores overtime goal to lift Senators past Kings 8-7

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Josh Norris capped a two-goal effort with the game-winning goal 56 seconds into overtime and the Ottawa Senators beat the Los Angeles Kings 8-7 on Monday.

Zack MacEwen also had a pair for the Senators, with Jake Sanderson, Drake Batherson, Thomas Chabot and Claude Giroux also chipping in.

Anton Forsberg surrendered three goals on nine shots before being replaced by Mads Sogaard, who was recalled on an emergency basis Monday morning and allowed four goals on 17 shots.

Kevin Fiala and Alex Laferriere each scored a pair for the Kings, while Trevor Lewis, Adrian Kempe and Tanner Jeannot also scored. Darcy Kuemper made 33 saves.

Tied 6-6 midway through the third, Norris gave the Senators their first lead of the game, but Jeannot tied it up with 5:34 remaining.

The Kings have not lost to the Senators in regulation since Jan. 10, 2019.

Takeaways

Senators: This marked the eighth time in franchise history that the Senators both scored and allowed six goals in the same game — and the third time against Los Angeles.

Kings: Brandt Clarke, a native of Nepean, Ontario, a suburb of Ottawa, had a standout performance with three assists, playing a pivotal role for the Kings. Monday’s game marked Clarke’s first NHL appearance in his hometown.

Key moment

With the Senators trailing 3-1 and looking uninspired, MacEwen’s first goal midway through the second period served as a spark for the Senators’ comeback.

Key stat

The Kings, who came into the game carrying a perfect penalty kill percentage having shut down all 10 of their opponent’s chances, gave up three power-play goals Monday.

Up next

Senators: Host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Kings: Continue their seven-game road trip with a stop in Toronto on Wednesday night to face the Maple Leafs.

