Josh Maciejewski needs 4 pitches to get 3 outs for Yankees in major league debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Maciejewski needed just four pitches to get three outs for the New York Yankees in his major league debut. “I feel like I blinked and it was over,” the 28-year-old left-hander said. Maciejewski followed Nestor Cortes to the mound to start the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins. He got three groundouts on four pitches, retiring Nick Fortes, Nick Gordon and Bryan De La Cruz to finish a 7-0 victory.

