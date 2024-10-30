Josh Jobe making the most of opportunities with Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe is taking advantage of his opportunities. Jobe has burst onto the scene for the Seahawks the past two weeks, as the 26-year-old put up solid efforts in each of his first two games after spending the early part of the season on the practice squad. Now he has an opportunity to earn a spot atop the depth chart, with coach Mike Macdonald labeling the third cornerback spot “a competition” with starter Tre Brown set to return from an ankle injury.

