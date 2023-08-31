Josh Jacobs says his contract situation is behind him as he and the Raiders prepare for the season

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs says his contract situation is behind him and that he’s ready to produce this season. Jacobs has less than two weeks to try to get into game shape before Las Vegas opens its season Sept. 10 against the Denver Broncos. Jacobs and the Raiders agreed Saturday to a one-year contract worth up to $12 million. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the details weren’t released. Jacobs led the NFL in rushing last season with 1,653 yards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.