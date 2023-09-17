Josh Jacobs going in reverse in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is suddenly going in reverse a year after leading the NFL in rushing. The fifth-year veteran finished with a career-worst minus-2 yards on nine carries in a 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It marked the first time the league’s defending rushing champion from the previous season finished with negative yardage in a game since the NFL’s merger. Jacobs missed the entire offseason due to a contract dispute and complained about being rusty in managing just 48 yards rushing in a 17-16 season-opening win at Denver.

