Josh Jacobs expects to begin talks with Raiders next week

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Running back Josh Jacobs said he expects to begin speaking with Las Vegas Raiders management next week about a possible new contract. He led the NFL with 1,653 yards rushing this season. Jacobs also ran for 12 touchdowns. He could become a free agent after the Raiders declined last April to exercise his fifth-year option. Jacobs reiterated his preference to stay in Las Vegas. Many factors would go into that, including money, but so would the Raiders’ ability to win. Jacobs said he was keeping an eye on the quarterback situation after the Raiders cut ties with veteran Derek Carr.

