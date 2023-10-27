Josh Jacobs’ declining production for the Raiders continues a trend from late last season

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs ended last season as the NFL’s rushing champion. He has gone 12 consecutive games without rushing for at least 100 yards. Jacobs last hit triple digits on Dec. 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. His rushing average over the first 12 games last season was 5.4 yards per carry as Jacobs racked up 1,303 yards over that span. He then averaged 3.6 yards over the final five games. His average this season is 2.9 yards through seven weeks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.