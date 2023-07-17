Josh Jacobs and the Raiders fail to reach long-term deal, AP sources say

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stands on the sideline before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. The Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs are at a contract impasse. Las Vegas placed the franchise tag on Jacobs, but he has not signed and hopes for a long-term contract. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Lewis]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs failed to reach an agreement on a long-term extension by Monday’s deadline, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. Jacobs led the NFL in rushing last season. The failure of the two sides to reach a deal could prompt Jacob to sit out training camp and perhaps even this season. Jacobs doesn’t have anything to lose financially by missing camp, but he would be forfeiting paychecks by not playing games.

