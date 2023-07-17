Josh Jacobs and the Raiders fail to reach long-term deal, AP sources say

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs failed to reach an agreement on a long-term extension by Monday’s deadline, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. Jacobs led the NFL in rushing last season. The failure of the two sides to reach a deal could prompt Jacob to sit out training camp and perhaps even this season. Jacobs doesn’t have anything to lose financially by missing camp, but he would be forfeiting paychecks by not playing games.

