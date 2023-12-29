Josh Jacobs a game-day decision for Raiders when they play the Colts

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will be a game-day decision when Las Vegas visits the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Jacobs has missed the past two games with a quadriceps injury. Jacobs has rushed for 805 yards with 3.5 yards per carry. Zamir White started in his place the past two games and rushed for 214 yards with a 5.5-yard average. Tight end Michael Mayer isn’t expected to play because of a toe injury.

