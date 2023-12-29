Josh Jacobs a game-day decision for Raiders when they play the Colts

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) leaves the game with an injury against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will be a game-day decision when Las Vegas visits the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Jacobs has missed the past two games with a quadriceps injury. Jacobs has rushed for 805 yards with 3.5 yards per carry. Zamir White started in his place the past two games and rushed for 214 yards with a 5.5-yard average. Tight end Michael Mayer isn’t expected to play because of a toe injury.

