Josh Hubbard stars as No. 25 Mississippi State beats Nicholls 74-61

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Freshman Josh Hubbard scored 15 points, and No. 25 Mississippi State beat Nicholls 74-61. Cameron Matthews had 12 points and seven rebounds for the 6-0 Bulldogs. Jimmy Bell Jr., a West Virginia transfer, had 11 points and 10 rebounds in his second double-double of the season. Nicholls was led by Jamal West Jr., who finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Byron Ireland had 10 points.

