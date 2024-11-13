Josh Hubbard scores 23 points, Mississippi State beats SE Louisiana 80-59

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Josh Hubbard hit four 3-pointers and scored 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting to help Mississippi State beat Southeastern Louisiana 80-59. Kanye Clary added 12 points and KeShawn Murphy scored 10 for Mississippi State (3-0). Cameron Matthews had 13 rebounds to go with seven points, four assists and three steals. Shawn Jones Jr. threw down a dunk that gave that made it 16-14 with 12:01 left in the first half and the Bulldogs led the rest of the way. Southeastern Louisiana made just one of its first 12 second-half shots and a 12-0 run gave the Bulldogs a 15-point lead with 13:20 to go. Kam Burton made five 3s and led the Lions with 17 points. Sam Hines, Jr. added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.