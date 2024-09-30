Josh Heupel’s Vols have stingy D to complement that dazzling offense

Josh Heupel built his coaching reputation as an offensive genius running plays so quickly that defenses gasp for air with opponents unable to substitute fresh defenders. That’s been enough to get Tennessee back in the Top 25 rankings. His Volunteers also are playing a stingy, physical defense in his fourth season that has Tennessee at No. 4. The Vols also are in the conversation as national title contenders. Heupel says the standard at Tennessee is to be elite on defense where Reggie White, Al Wilson and Eric Berry played.

